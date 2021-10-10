Kashmir Targeted Killings: NIA Arrests 4 Linked To ISIS, TRF; IED Seized During Raids

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested four people on Sunday in connection with a spade of targeted killing of minorities in the Kashmir Valley. The suspects were arrested during NIA raids which started at around 6:30 am across four districts of J&K. Crucial evidence and concealed weapons were recovered from the arrested officials, sources told Republic TV.

The NIA has so far raided 16 locations and detained over 100 people linked to ISIS and TRF in a massive crackdown on terror in the Union Territory. The arrests were made in connection with the propaganda magazine 'Voice of Hind'. More arrests are expected in the case as further investigation is still underway.

The raids were conducted in the districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Kulgam, and Anantnag. Activists linked to Jamat-E-Islami and Tehreeq-e-Hurriyat and those with terror history are being raided by the agency. While the case has not been officially handed over to the NIA, the officials have started a parallel investigation in the case. The Tanzeem-ul-Islami-ul-Furqan (TIF) cadre and the Islamic State cadre are also on the NIA's radar.

Earlier in the day, the officials over 36 people, the majority of them were teachers working in schools in the Kashmir valley. Three civilians were killed by terrorists on Tuesday following which two school teachers were shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir last Thursday.

MHA sends top NIA officials to Kashmir

The daylight murders of innocent Kashmiris have changed the security scenario in the valley and a new challenge is being posed by the Pakistan proxies for the security agencies. Top officials of the NIA from Delhi, including IG-rank officers as well as the special director of the Intelligence Bureau, are still camping in Kashmir to monitor raids and draw a strategy to crackdown terror in view of the recent events.

Significantly, the Ministry of Home Affairs has taken serious note of the killings and rushed over 100 top officials of the NIA to the valley. Sources told Republic TV that more arrests are expected at a larger magnitude as investigation of civilian killings is of paramount importance for the agencies. As per officials, the group which is carrying out targeted killings in Kashmir consists of around 12 terrorists who have links across the valley. The terrorists have launched four attacks in 36 hours and killed five civilians in Srinagar and Bandipora.

