Kashmir Village Gets Electricity Supply After 75 Years, Residents Thank Government

Residents of Tethan, a remote village in Dooru block, Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Sunday, Jan 8 received electricity supply after almost 75 years under the Center-sponsored Prime Minister Development Package scheme. The village, which hosts a population of approximately 200 people, was elated as they lit their first bulb for the first time in 75 years. The area had no power supply, whilst some homes would be plunged in dark, others used traditional wood to meet energy needs, lamps and candlelights as a source of light. The residents on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for working towards fulfilling the basic needs of the people.

"We have seen electricity for the first time today," Fazul-u-din Khan, a resident of the village told ANI. "Our children will study under light now," he remarked. "They will be happy."

According to Khan, the villagers, over decades, faced umpteen challenges due to no power. "We relied on traditional wood for our energy requirements so far. Our problems have been solved now. We are grateful to the government and concerned department for providing electricity," he told the agency.

Tethan is located on the hills of Anantnag, and while it is tucked away remotely, the residents, for over several years, have been devoid of basic amenities and needs such as electricity. On Sunday, however, their homes which were previously engulfed in darkness saw the light for the first time.

'We're fortunate the government provided electricity..'

Residents marked the moment with delight and happiness, as they expressed indebtedness towards the administration for making doing the impossible. "Today we are fortunate that the government has provided electricity," Zaffar Khan, another resident, told ANI. "I have turned 60. Today I saw the electricity for the first time," he happily noted as the residents danced with joy to express their delight.

"We are very grateful to L-G Sahab and DC Sahab. We are also thankful to the Department of power. The previous generations could not see the miracle of electrification," resident of the village Zaffar Khan told the agency in his remark as villagers celebrated the rare moment.

Villagers acknowledged the efforts of the Department of electricity and the district administration for ensuring that electricity was supplied to the village situated 45 kilometers away from Anantnag town. The power "was brought to the village through a fast-track process," an official noted, according to ANI. Fayaz Ahmad Sofi, Technical officer, Power Development Department, Anantnag, meanwhile stated that the process of networking to be able to provide electricity in the remote village was initiated back in 2022. "But there was an issue of tapping of a High Tension line," he stressed, adding that there were many challenges. "Today electricity was provided to this remote area. We installed a 63 (KV) transformer here," he, further stated. A transformer, 38 High Tension lines and 57 LT poles (a total of 95 poles) were installed in the village, which made it possible to supply electricity to 60 houses, Sofi said, adding that finally, the people of the village were able to light their first bulb.