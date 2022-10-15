Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead In His Orchard By Bloodthirsty Terrorists At J&K's Shopian

In another incident of the terror attack on locals in the Kashmir valley, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday. According to the sources, the victim succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at by the terrorists outside his residence. The deceased Kashmiri Pandit has been identified as Puran Krishan Bhat.

The Kashmiri Pandit received bullet injuries in the terror attack after which he was rushed to the district hospital in Shopian. According to police sources, it has been reported that the terror-outfit Al-Badr is claiming responsibility for the attack.

Soon after the incident, the Indian army along with Jammu and Kashmir police reached the spot and launched an investigation in the matter in order to nab the terrorists behind the attack.

Following the attack, the Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter and said, "Terrorists fired upon a civilian (minority) Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to the orchard in Chowdari Gund, Shopian. He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed. The area has been cordoned off. Search is in progress."

#Terrorists fired upon a #civilian (minority) Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to orchard in Chowdari Gund #Shopian. He was immidiately shifted to hospital for treatment where he #succumbed. Area cordoned off. Search in progress.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 15, 2022

Notably, it is being speculated that the targeted attack on the civilian was carried in the valley by the terrorists after two anti-terror operations were launched by the security forces in the district in which four terrorists were neutralised.

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in his orchard

Puran Krishan Bhat, the father of the two school-going children, a girl who studies in class 7 and a younger boy who is in class 5, was shot dead by the terrorists while he was working in his the orchard of his residence in the Chowdari Gund of the Shopian district. Bhat, along with his family had lived in the area for years.

Soon after the body of the deceased was brought home, people living in the area gathered to bid Bhat a final goodbye with tears in their eyes. Not just the family of Bhat, but the whole Shopian mourned his death.

#LIVE | Kashmiri Pandit Puran Bhat's family mourns his targeted killing as massive protests erupt in Kashmir.



Tune in - https://t.co/sONDB9Sczm pic.twitter.com/SMt2cASPf3 — Republic (@republic) October 15, 2022

Political parties condemn the attack

Condemning the attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor said, "Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family. I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished."

Taking to Twitter, National Conference chief Omar Abdullah wrote, "Another reprehensible attack. I unequivocally condemn this attack in which Pooran Krishan Bhat lost his life. I send my heartfelt condolences to his family. May Pooran ji’s soul rest in peace."

Another reprehensible attack. I unequivocally condemn this attack in which Pooran Krishan Bhat has lost his life. I send my heartfelt condolences to his family. May Pooran ji’s soul rest in peace. https://t.co/HytQmNYWPW — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 15, 2022

Former member of J&K Assembly and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami also condemned the cowardly attack. "Pained beyond words by the despicable attack which snuffed out the life of Puran Krishan Bhat. There does not seem any let-up in the killing of innocent people. The government must ensure foolproof security to the minorities."

Pained beyond words by the despicable attack which snuffed out life of Puran Krishan Bhat. There does not seem any let up in the killing of innocent people. The government must ensure foolproof security to the minorities. — M Y Tarigami (@tarigami) October 15, 2022

Past attacks

Earlier in August this year, another Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists at an apple orchard in Shopian district. His brother was also injured in the firing. The victim was identified as Sunil Kumar. His brother Pintu Kumar was injured in the attack. The attack on the two Kashmiri Pandit brothers was claimed by 'Kashmir Freedom Fighters', an offshoot of Al Badr.

The terrorist organisation later claimed that the Pandit brothers were targeted for encouraging people to take part in the 'Tiranga rallies' in the run-up to Independence Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, in October last year, seven civilians, including Kashmiri Pandit, Sikh, and two migrant Hindus, were killed in five days. While, in May, a 36-year-old Kashmiri Pandit named Rahul Bhat, who was a government employee, was also shot dead in the valley.