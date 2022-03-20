Last Updated:

#GenocideTruth | 'Kashmiri Pandits Are Waiting For Last 32 Yrs For India To Recognise Genocide': Utpal Kaul

"I dream of Kashmir every day, it is in my blood. Kashmir is not just a few Mughals, it is more than 10,000-year-old civilization," Utpal Kaul said.

Participating in the Debate moderated by Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on #GenocideTruth, Utpal Kaul, International Coordinator for the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora, said that Kashmir Pandits are waiting for the last 32 years for India to recognise the genocide. He said that 20,000 houses were burnt and 450 temples were destroyed. "Our land, business, and everything were finished," he said.

"January 19 is the climax, but the real exodus of Kashmiri Pandits began on December 28," he said, adding that 'The Kashmir Files' is a revolution. "This will not change the Indian system, this will change Bollywood. This movie will make world record."

Desiring of returning to his house in the valley, Utpal Kaul said, "I dream of Kashmir every day, it is in my blood. Kashmir is not just a few Mughals, it is more than 10,000-year-old civilization."

Additionally, he said, "Kashmir Pandits want a reversal of genocide. We want a tribunal or an SC judge to punish those who did this to us." 

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' is a heartwrenching story of Kashmiri Pandits, who were the victim of the 1990 genocide which is remembered as one of the most tragic events of Indian history. The film has become a trending topic of discussion these days with many expressing their views on it. The film has bowled over the audiences with its theatrical run and has managed to mint good numbers at the box office.

