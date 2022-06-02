Kashmiri Teacher Rajni Bala Sought Transfer Fearing Terror Threats Days Before Her Death

Almost a week before she was shot dead by terrorists, Kashmiri resident Rajni Bala had sought her transfer from Kulgam, citing terror threats. According to sources, Rajni, who worked as a government school teacher in the Gopalpora area, had written a letter to the Chief Education Officer citing “fear and insecurity“ in the wake of targeted killings in Kashmir.

In her letter, accessed by Republic TV, Rajni told the authorities that her school is located in the Orchard area with no boundaries and sought transfer to a safer location.

The slain teacher's husband, Raj Kumar has accused the administration of turning a deaf ear to their repeated requests to transfer her to a safer area in the Union Territory. Shattered by his wife's demise, Kumar stated that Hindus are soft targets in Kashmir and the administration should consider relocating them in view of the fear psychosis.

The couple, Bala and Kumar, had received a transfer order to another school in a safer area only on Monday night. Tuesday was supposed to be the last day for Bala at her old school.

Anger erupts over Kashmiri teacher's killing

On Tuesday, May 31, terrorists fired upon Rajni Bala when she was walking toward the school, causing severe injuries. The terrorists barged into the school building and shot her at close range, officials said. Hailing from the Samba district in Jammu, Bala was a Kashmiri Hindu.

Her death evoked widespread condemnation in the Valley. Anger spilt onto the streets as Kashmiri Pandits' continued to protest, on Wednesday, and demanded action against civilian killings in the Valley. Meanwhile, the local administration officers along with the police came forward to pacify the protestors gathered and assured them that their demands will be met.

Rajni Bala's final rites were performed in Samba as a massive crowd gathered to pay respect on Wednesday, June 1.

The murder of the school teacher comes only two weeks after Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit clerk. was killed in Budgam district on May 12. Rajni Bala's murder is the seventh targeted killing in the Valley this month. Three victims were off-duty policemen and four were civilians.

(With agency inputs)