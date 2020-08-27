Assam's Kaziranga National Park Plans Various Safety Measures For Wildlife: Official

After massive destruction caused by the floods in Assam, the Kaziranga National park is planning various measures for the safety of its wildlife, an official informed. This year the flood water damaged the park infrastructure to the tune of 5 crore rupees, park Director P Shivkumar told a Radio station. The Director of the World Heritage Site further informed that a 32-kilometer long highway cum highland will be constructed and the construction work for the same will to be started in the winter period.

Animal sensors to be installed

Adding further Shivkumar said that animal sensors will be installed at 6 more locations along the national highway between Kaliabor - Bokakhat for the safety of the animals. The senors will help in detecting high-speed vehicles and would also provide access to animal movements. He also mentioned that if everything goes as per plan the park will be opened for visitors in October.

Six member team reviews Assam flood situation

According to local media reports a six-member team from the Central government is on its visit to Assam from Wednesday to assess the damages caused by the floods that have affected around 57 lakh people and killing many. The floods also killed many wild animals including the rhinos from the national park. During the three-day visit to Assam, the team will hold meetings with senior officials of the revenue department and the disaster management authorities, the report stated. So far the Assam government has already sent an interim flood damage report to the Centre.

Over 81,000 people were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Assam State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel during the flood situation in the state, according to statistical figures.

Furthermore, ASDMA has reported that a total of 2,65402 hectares of crops in 30 districts have been affected by floods with the worst-hit 11 districts being Goalpara, Morigaon, Dhemaji, Baksa, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Jorhat, Bongaigaon, and Kamrup Rural.

Last week a disaster management bulletin said, the flood situation in Assam improved marginally as the number of people affected by the deluge reduced.

