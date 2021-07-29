Kejriwal Govt Opposes Appointment Of PM's 'blue-eyed Boy' Rakesh Asthana As Delhi CP

In what could lead to another round of tussle between the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government and the Centre, Delhi assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as its city Police Commissioner. It has sought a reversal of the appointment from the Union Home Ministry, which controls the Delhi Police.

Rakesh Asthana was given the top post of Delhi Police on Tuesday, three days before he was to retire as the director-general of Border Security Force (BSF). The Centre in its order stated that Asthana's service was being extended "initially for a period of one year beyond the date of his superannuation... as a special case in the public interest".

While passing the resolution, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha told the Delhi assembly that Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police commissioner is in violation of a Supreme Court ruling and qualifies as a "contempt of court." AAP leader and Delhi's Health Minister Satyender Jain also pointed out that there should be at least six months of service left in the tenure of an officer appointed at the DG level.

"The Supreme Court gave the ruling that there should be six months' tenure left in the appointment of DG level, but Rakesh Asthana only had 4 days of tenure left," Jain told the Delhi assembly.

"Rakesh Asthana appointed for BJP's special mission in Delhi"

The Supreme Court had ruled in 2019 that only officers who have at least six months of service left before retirement, should be considered for the post of DG of police. Rakesh Asthana, who was due to retire on July 31, has been given a year-long extension by the Centre.

Taking a dig at the BJP government, Jha stated, "PM Modi's blue-eyed boy was appointed 4 days before his retirement with 1-year extension. PM has brought a henchman on a "special mission" to destabilize Delhi."

What is the "Special Mission" on which Rakesh Asthana has been brought to Delhi as Commissioner?



Same Gujarat like missions like murders?

Or is it Mission Fake Encounter?

Or Mission Communal Riots?

Or to Crush Opponents?

Or Mission Snooping?



- AAP MLA @akhilesht84 pic.twitter.com/Avc7ktE0uf — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 29, 2021

Congress leaders also alleged that Asthana's appointment was in "direct contravention" of SC judgment and questioned if any "quid pro quo" was involved in it. "Not just is it an issue of inter-cadre appointment; the issue expands to another instance of blatant disregard towards the Supreme Court of India and the laws of the land," senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said.

A 1984-batch IPS officer, Asthana had earlier served as the special director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During his stint in the CBI, he was engaged in an unsavoury spat with the then CBI director Alok Verma with both of them levelling allegations of corruption against each other. Following this, Asthana was investigated for an alleged bribery case. In February 2021, the agency gave him a clean chit.