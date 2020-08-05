Kejriwal Happy 'Delhi Model' Against Covid Being Recognised Globally; Thanks Korean Envoy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says that he is glad that Delhi's model in the battle against Coronavirus is gaining recognition across the world. Delhi's COVID-19 graph was rising rapidly before it was brought under control, after the Centre stepped in.

Delhi against COVID-19

India has been battling coronavirus with determination since the outbreak. The national capital is one of the top 5 most affected areas across the country. Initially, Delhi was the second most affected place in India but over the course of a few weeks, it dropped to number 5. The recovery rate in the national capital rose and the number of coronavirus positive cases has also dropped.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shared his joy on Twitter and said that he is happy that the 'Delhi model' against COVID-19 is being recognized and also took this opportunity to thank South Korean Ambassador H. E. Shin Bong-kil for his encouragement. CM Arvind Kejriwal also shared a video message from the South Korean Ambassador.

Happy that our Delhi Model is being recognized across the globe.



I want to thank South Korean Ambassador H.E. Shin Bong-kil for his encouraging words. All nations coming together to defeat Covid is the need of the hour. https://t.co/fIFm6uvkDM — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 4, 2020

The South Korean Ambassador to India Shin Bong-kil said, "I am very impressed with the Delhi model. Korean model is 3Ts i.e. test, trace and treat, the Delhi model is a test and home quarantine. This is a very effective and wise measure. I want to congratulate the Delhi government for achievement."

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also shared a document dated August 4 which had all the numbers of coronavirus cases in Delhi. According to this document, Delhi only has 10,000 active COVID-19 cases. Kejriwal said that he is proud of everyone who took precautions and aided the government in reducing the numbers and the transmission of coronavirus. He made sure to inform people to not get distracted and careless because the cases have come down and requested Delhiites to continue taking precautions.

Active cases left in Delhi less than 10,000 today. Delhi is now at 14th position in terms of active cases



No of deaths have come down to 12 today



I am proud of you, Delhiites. Your “Delhi model” being discussed everywhere



But we shud not get complacent and take all precautions pic.twitter.com/WJFZ51zSYK — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 4, 2020

Delhi currently has a total of 1,38,482 coronavirus cases out of which 10,207 are active and 1,24,254 have been discharged/recovered/migrated. The death toll in the national capital is 4,021. On August 4, Delhi saw 12 COVID-19 deaths. The coronavirus recovery rate in New Delhi is nearly 90 per cent now, a far cry from mid-June when Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested positive and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia forecast that the capital will have 5 lakh Covid cases by July end.

(With inputs from ANI)