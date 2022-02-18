Kerala: 4 CPI(M) Members Arrested For Murder Of Twenty20 Party Worker; Remanded To Custody

Yet another case of an alleged political murder has surfaced in Kerala as one 37-year old Deepu was attacked last Saturday by members of the CPI(M). Deepu, who is a member of the Twenty20 party succumbed to his injuries on Friday and four attackers who belong to the CPI(M) were earlier taken into custody and remanded. The Republic Media Network has learned that Deepu belongs to a Scheduled Caste community was attacked by the accused of taking part in a protest of Twenty20.

Meanwhile, the accused, PA Zainuddin (27), NA Bashir (38), Abdul Rahman (36) and Aziz (45), are likely to be slapped with murder charges. Deepu was brutally attacked and beaten by the left activists last Saturday at around 7 pm when he turned off the lights in his house. He had declared his solidarity with the Twenty20.

The Twenty20 has faced flak from the left for setting up street lights in Kizhakkambalam by raising funds. This was met with resistance by the ruling left dispensation. As a mark of protest, the party asked members to turn off lights at their homes. Deepu, in solidarity with the protest, switched off the lights of his home after which he was attacked. The victim received severe blows on his head and was taken to hospital with his critical injuries. Deepu was rushed to a private hospital in Palanganadu on Monday. He was admitted to Aluva Rajagiri Hospital where he breathed his last.

Image: PTI/ANI RepImage