Kerala: 7 Medical Students Seek Hijab-like Attire In Operation Theatres

Seven MBBS students from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College have asked the government college principal to allow them to wear long sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods inside the operation theatre as an alternative to hijab.

While stating that they are not allowed to cover their heads inside the operation theatre, the students cited the Islamic religious belief that makes it mandatory for Muslim women to wear hijabs under any circumstances.

In a letter to the college principal, the students added that the operation theatre dress code required as part of hospital regulations makes it difficult for them to comply with the attire mandated by their religious beliefs.

Pitching further for an alternative attire of hijab, the students said that wearing long sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods would allow them to maintain sterile precautions as well as religious attire.

“Based on what is available from companies that supply clothing for operation theatre, alternatives can be used,” stated the letter.

The letter has been written by Afeefa NA, a third-year student of the college from the 2020 MBBS batch. Along with her, Fathima Thamana, Fathima Liyana, Fathima N, Fathima Melyabin, Fathima Neshdha Thengila, and Thameen co-signed the letter.

Principal responds to the letter

The principal of the Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram Dr Linnet has assured the students that she will address the issue by calling a meeting of surgeons. While speaking to Republic, she said, "A team comprising of surgeons and infection control team will be called to decide if the proposal by the students is doable."