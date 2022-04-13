Kerala Actress Assault Case: Crime Branch Postpones Kavya Madhavan's Interrogation

In the latest development, the Crime Branch of Kerala Police, on Wednesday, postponed the interrogation of Malayalam actor Kavya Madhavan in the 2017 female actor assault case, after she insisted on the interrogation to be held at her house in the Aluva region.

According to the news agency, ANI, the Crime Branch had earlier issued a notice to Kavya asking her to appear before the probe team for interrogation at 2.00 p.m. today. However, after Kavya insisted that she can appear for interrogation only at her house in the Aluva region in Kochi where she lives with her husband and actor Dileep, the Crime Branch decided to skip the interrogation.

Kavya Madhavan is married to Malayalam actor Dileep who is the eighth accused in the case. Kavya is one of the witnesses in the case. Along with Kavya, Anoop, and Suraj, the brother, and brother-in-law of actor Dileep were also issued notices. Previously, the Kerala High Court had directed the probe team to conclude its investigation by April 15, i.e. Friday.

The order was passed by the court at the time of hearing Dileep's plea to quash further investigation in the 'Actress assault' case. Among other developments in the case was when the Thilakkam star's plea to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation and dismiss the First Information Report against him was quashed.

Female Actor Assault Case

A well-known actor, who primarily worked in the Malayalam film industry, as well as in Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted, after a group of men entered her vehicle forcefully and molested her in a moving car for nearly two hours when she was on her way to Kochi on February 17, 2017. As a result, actor Dileep was arrested by the Kerala Police on July 10, 2017. However, he was granted bail by the Kerala High Court on October 3, 2017.

Pulsar Suni is the prime accused in the case and was arrested a week after the incident. He is still in jail and was denied bail by the Kerala High Court last month. He moved the Supreme Court for bail last week. The assaulted actress broke her silence in the case five years later, in January this year.