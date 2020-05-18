Kerala Allows Reopening Of Shopping Complexes, Barber Shops; Sale Of Liquor To Resume Soon

Leading the COVID battle in the country, Kerala has now announced that shopping complexes in the state can reopen with 50% shops on a rotational basis.The announcement comes after the Centre announced the extension of the lockdown on Sunday till May 31. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijaya on Monday also announced the reopening of barber shops and beauty parlours in the state without the use of air conditioning. However, only hair cutting and shaving services have been allowed.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 29 fresh cases out of which 21 were repatriated from abroad, informed Chief Minister Vijayan. He added that 7 had returned from other states while 1 individual was infected through contact. The state has reported 601 cases of Coronavirus till date while 497 off them have recovered. Only 4 deaths have been witnessed in the state.

In addition to the existing relaxations, the Chief Minister has also announced that state-run liquor shops BEVCO to open after the only system is readied by officials. Bars have been allowed to sell liquor only as takeaways while clubs can sell food and liquor as a parcel for members.

Public transport to be allowed

Kerala has also decided to allow public transport in a restricted manner with an increased travel fare. Transport Minister A K Saseendran announced that initially public transport will be allowed only for intra-district services, however, hotspots will be avoided. The increase in minimum charge is to compensate for the shortage of passengers. The transport minister has also assured that inter-state and inter-district services will be allowed after the assessment based on Centre's guidelines.

