Kerala BJP Criticises Lalithakala Akademi For Honouring Cartoon That 'humiliates' Country

The BJP on Saturday condemned the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi for selecting a controversial cartoon for its Honourable Mention Award that 'humiliates' the country. Criticizing the Akademi, BJP State chief K Surendran said if those holding responsible positions are trying to insult and humiliate their own country, those who love the country won't have to think twice before opposing it.

The Akademi had some days ago selected a cartoon by Anoop Radhakrishnan for honourable mention. Protests have sparked over the depiction of a cow draped in a saffron shawl as a representative of India in the cartoon titled 'COVID-19 Global Medical Summit.' The Indian representative was pictured as a cow along with representatives from England, China and the USA. The cartoon won the honorary award along with the rice of Rs 25,000 prize money.

BJP condemns the 'absurd' cartoon

"What Lalitha Kala Academy has shown is nothing but absurdity. It's up to the state government to control the academy. Otherwise, the people will be forced to do so," Surendran posted on social media.

The chairman of the Akademi Nemom Pushparaj told PTI that it was an eminent jury consisting of well-known cartoonists that selected the cartoon for the award.

Dinraj of Valapad has won the State cartoon award 2019-20 instituted by the Akademi for his cartoon titled 'Raja and Maharaja'. Radhakrishnan of Ponnurunni and Ratheesh Ravi of Perumanoor were selected for honourable mention. The awards carry Rs 25,000 and a citation each. In all, 59 entries were received for the award and 32 were shortlisted.

In 2019, a row broke out in Kerala over the Akademi honouring a cartoon depicting bishop Franco Mulakkal as a rooster and alluding to the charge of rape against him with the Church condemning it as vulgar and saying it amounted to humiliating Christian symbols.

