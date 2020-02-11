The Debate
Kerala: Class 9 Student's Painting Selected As Gender Budget Document's Cover

General News

A class 9 student, Anujath Vinayal, from Thrissur depicted the unpaid work of women in painting and now the artwork is the new cover of Kerala's Gender Budget.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kerala

A class nine student, Anujath Sidhu Vinayal, from Thrissur depicted the unpaid work of women in painting and now the artwork is the new cover page of an important government document. According to a local media outlet, Minister Thomas Isaac mentioned Vinayal's painting title 'My Mother and Mothers in the Neighborhood' while presenting the budget allocation for women empowerment. The painting has been selected as the cover of the Gender Budget document of the government of Kerala for the year 2020-2021.

While speaking to the media outlet Vinayal said he had lost his mother, Sindhu, to ill-health last year and his family is yet to recover from her untimely demise. He further told the reporters that he started painting when he was barely four, and it was his mother who identified his interest with the brush. He added that his mother encouraged him to make each painting better than the previous one. 

'Beautiful, touching picture'

He also said that his mother's faith and his father's support gives him hope to pursue his painting professionally after he completes his studies. His father reportedly said that he is most proud of the theme of the painting. He said that his son drew the painting when he was 10 and the artwork still conveys a great message. Vinayal's family also used to tell him about the efforts taken by his mother and all mothers around him and in nurturing her children. 

The ninth class student also received praises from several internet users. 

According to reports, in February, Gender-specific Kerala Budget Finance Minister allocated Rs 3,809 crore to the Women’s Welfare Programmes. Further, the Budget outlay is 18.4 per cent of the total outlay which is a marked increase from the previous budgets.  

Published:
COMMENT
