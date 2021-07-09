Kerala CM Asks PM To Waive Import Duty On Drug Meant For Child With Rare Disease

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested the Union Government not to levy Customs duty and Integrated Goods and Service Tax (GST) in the case of a child suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The request has been made in reference to the 18-month-old Master Muhammed who has been diagnosed with the rare disease and needs the import of life-saving drug 'zolgensma'.

Kerala CM's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

According to ANI reports, CM Vijayan has written a letter to PM Modi and provided a detailed report on the condition of the 18-month-old Muhammed who is undergoing treatment for the disease. The medicine being very expensive is not affordable for the family. Their financial condition has been taken into consideration and the proposal has been made for the import of the drug without the taxes.

The cost of the medicine is around 18 crores. Pointing out to a similar case in which the Central Government had waived taxes for a 5-month-old child who was suffering from the same disease, CM Vijayan had made an earnest request to the Prime Minister.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan requests PM Modi to direct Finance Ministery "not to levy Customs duty & Integrated Goods and Services Tax, in a case involving import of life-saving drug 'zolgensma' for 18 months old Master Muhammed, who's diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy"



"I request you to give directions to the Union Finance Ministry to take steps not to levy Customs duty and Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) in this case involving import of the life-saving drug 'zolgensma', the CM wrote.

Full case of 18-month-old Muhammed

According to multiple reports, 18 months old Master Muhammed was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The child needs one of the most expensive medicines in the world and had to be administered with the medicine before the age of two. However, the medicine which costs around a whopping amount of 18 crores was impossible for the family to arrange which led them to make a public appeal for financial support.

People reached out in a large number and a treatment committee was soon formed for crowdfunding for the child's treatment cost. Within less than 10 days, large amount of donations were made and more than 18 crores were collected. The treatment committee has confirmed the collection amount and asked the people to not deposit anymore.

Days after the crowdfunding, the Kerala CM has now made the request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to levy the custom duties and GST on the import of the life-saving drug.

