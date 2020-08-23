Kerala Elderly Couple Flies On Chopper To Attend Grandson's Wedding In B'luru Amid COVID

In an interesting piece of news from Kerala, an elderly couple from Palakkad travelled by air for the first time to attend their grandson's wedding in Bengaluru. Son of 90-year old KN Lakshminarayanan and 85-year-old Saraswathi arranged for their parents' travel through helicopter to attend their grandson's wedding.

The elderly couple, a native of Kalpathy, wished to attend their grandson's wedding. However a journey via road or by rail in times of COVID-19 was difficult and risky for the aged couple. Hence, their son KLV Narayanan made arrangement for their travel via helicopter.

The journey from Palakkad to Bengaluru takes about seven hours via road. However, via helicopter it takes merely an hour and a half. Also, the return journey from Bengaluru to Palakkad on Monday is scheduled through the same medium. The journey reportedly costs Rs 1 lakh one way and the helicopter service was arranged by Chipsan Aviation based out of Bengaluru.

Lakshminarayanan is said to be an author by profession. He has written the book, From Cauvery to Neela: A History of the Tamil Agraharams of Palakkad. His son runs a garment manufacturing business.

Covid-19 in Kerala and Karnataka

COVID-19 situation in Kerala and Karnataka remains grim as the two states like other Indian states continue to witness rise in COVID-19 cases. while Kerala recorded a spike of 2171 cases on Saturday taking the tally to 56,353 with 15 deaths taking the death toll to 218, Karnataka recorded a spike of 7,330 new covid-19 cases and 93 deaths on Saturday taking the total cases and death toll to 2,71,876 and 4,615 respectively. Transportation, as well as marriage functions, have been affected to a large extent due to the pandemic, with a maximum of 50 guests allowed in such events.

