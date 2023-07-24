Kerala: Financial Feud Turns Bloody, Man's Palm Chopped Off

An alleged financial rivalry turned awry for a 47-years-old timber mill owner and led to the bloodied attack on him with a lethal weapon. In the melee, the victim's palm was chopped off by the accused who struck at victim in vengeance in an attempt to kill him. The incident took place on Sunday evening at about 4:45 PM at Adimali, Idukki district in Kerala.

The victim is identified as Vijayaraj, who owns a timber mill in the area. He had an altercation with the contractor who procured wood from him. As per the police, the accused identified as Binu blocked Vijayaraj's vehicle in the town and attacked him with a machete. Shocked at what transpired, the accused was pulled back by two women who were purportedly travelling with him. The victim's two nephews were also with him during the time of the incident along with a four-year-old toddler.

Probe revealed that Vijayaraj was rushed to the private hospital and later to the specialist hospital in Ernakulam, 100 kilometres away. The hospital authorities had to conduct a surgery and stitched up the palm. Adimali Police told Republic digital Media that there have been multiple feuds between the owner and his employee before as well. "We have collected evidence and Mahajar report is being made. The accused is already in custody," stated investigating officer Cleetus K Joseph.

The FIR was lodged in the case by Akhil, the nephew of Vijayaraj. As per the FIR, the accused first stopped Vijayaraj's vehicle at Priyadarshini Colony in the town. After Vijayaraj came out of his vehicle, the accused took out his machete, concealed under his shirt, and struck the victim multiple times with the intent to murder him. One of the strikes leads to the chopping of his palm. A case has been slapped for attempt of murder, confinement and IPC 341, 307 and 326.

Witness narrates the incident

A 31-year-old Akhil who was the witness spoke to Republic Digital and stated that there was an ongoing quarrel between his uncle and Binu for an amount of Rs 15000. On Sunday morning, t duo got involved in a verbal spar over a phone call and ensued Vijayaraj challenging Binu to hurt him. "We were travelling to our home, and I saw Binu on the road midway/ He stopped our vehicle and threatened my uncle to come out. He tried to strike on my uncle's neck, and in the melee, his palm got chopped off," he said.

Akhil also stated that the crime was done by the accused in front of two other women. "Those women came forward and asked him to stop this violence," he added. Meanwhile, Vijayaraj, who is still in ICU was operated on for nine hours and remains critical.