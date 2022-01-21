Kerala Gang Rape Survivor Commits Suicide; Family Alleges Continuous Police Pressure

In a shocking incident from Kerala's Malappuram district, an 18-year-old rape survivor committed suicide on Thursday. The victim who was living in rented quarters with her mother and brother was a survivor in three cases under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case after she was raped by six men including relatives two years back.

Reportedly, she was alone at home when she hanged herself while her mother and brother were out. After discovering her, the victim's family broke inside the house and rushed her to the hospital, however, she was declared dead on arrival. Later, the girl's body was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the three POCSO cases that were registered two years ago identified six accused in the case, including relatives of the victim. Out of six, four of them were arrested by the police. However, the girl's mother had continuously alleged that the victim was under pressure from the police in connection with the case which was registered at the Feroke police station. Her mother also alleged that she was pressured to change her statement as they were trying to save the accused. She also accused the administration of not counselling the victim even once after the incident.

Along with that, the girl and her family were reportedly disturbed by the occasional presence of police at the house due to which they could not even get a house to rent as the police were frequenting. The family had recently moved into the rented quarters where she now lives.

Kerala government faces criticism over multiple reports of rape

The CPI(M)-led government in Kerala has recently come under fire over multiple cases of rape reported towards women, especially minors. Slamming the state government over the victim's suicide, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to Twitter and called out the callousness of the government. Sharing a news article, he tweeted, "In Kerala, a gang rape survivor dies by suicide following callousness of the government. The girl's mother slammed government officials and the police for failing to support the survivor. Lobby however will not visit Kerala as this doesn’t suit them."

Image: PTI