Kerala Govt Cancels MoU With US Company For Deep-sea Fishing Contract After Oppn Backlash

The Kerala government has called off the signing of an MoU with a US-based firm for deep-sea fishing after receiving strong backlash from the Opposition in the state, as per PTI. CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday dismissed charges of the government entering into an agreement for deep-sea fishing contract with a US-based firm, saying no foreign company will be allowed to engage in deep-sea trawling in the state's waters. Vijayan asserted that his government will not deviate from its fisheries policy and will continue to encourage the traditional fishermen to become the "owners of deep-sea fishing vessels".

"We will continue with our fisheries policy drafted in 2019 to encourage the fishermen in the state to become the owners of deep-sea fishing vessels."

"Neither the state government nor any of its departments have not signed any MoU in this regard. KSINC is a public sector undertaking. It is normal for such undertakings to sign MoUs in any conferences or investment meets. It would come for the consideration of the government only later. A policy decision in this regard would be taken only then," Vijayan said.

Further, CM Vijayan claimed that such agreements had to be brought to the attention of the govt by the officials but was not done so in this case. The Left leader also launched an attack on Congress, noting that it was the Narasimha Rao government, which had allowed the foreign corporates to engage in deep-sea trawling along the coast of the country.

Congress targets LDF over deep-sea fishing MoU

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had earlier released a photo of Fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma purportedly holding discussions with representatives of EMCC International - the US company in question. Chennithala alleged that the photo, in which the minister, officials of EMCC International, and the fisheries department could be seen, was proof for the discussion held between the government and the US-based company. At a press meet, he claimed there was a meeting between the minister and the company representatives in New York also, photos of which he said would be available soon. He also released what he termed was 'documentary evidence' -- a purported concept note submitted by the company to the fisheries department and the letter sent by the fisheries principal secretary to the EMCC president on the controversial project.

Though the minister admitted that the EMCC officials had met her here, she stood by her earlier stand that there was no such meeting in New York, as alleged by the opposition. "The state's fisheries' policy was formulated in 2019 after holding discussion with all trade unions and other stakeholders. As per the government policy, no foreign company or Indian corporate will be allowed for deep-sea trawling," she said. The policy even says that the number of fishing vessels would be regulated, she said, adding that no action would be taken in violation of this.

