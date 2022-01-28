Kerala Govt Rejects Plea Seeking To Wear Hijab Over SPC Uniform; 'will Affect Secularism'

The Kerala government on Thursday dismissed a plea by a Muslim girl student seeking permission to wear hijab (headscarf) and full sleeve dress in the Student Police Cadet project as per her religious obligation. The government dismissed the plea saying such a waiver will significantly affect secularism in the state.

The Student Police Cadet (SPC) Project is a youth development initiative that trains high school students to evolve as future leaders of a democratic society by inculcating within them respect for the law, discipline, civic sense, empathy for the vulnerable sections of society, and resistance to social evils.

In its order, the State Home Department said that after careful examination of the representation “the government is fully satisfied that the demand of the complainant is not considerable.”

“Also, if such a waiver is considered in the Student Police Cadet project, similar demands will be made on other similar forces, which will significantly affect the secularism of the state. Therefore, it is not appropriate to give any indication such that the religious symbols are highlighted in the uniform under the Student Police Cadet project”, it said.

Student approaches Kerala HC over hijab row

Riza Nahan, studying in GHSS Kuttiady, had filed the petition with the state government after the Kerala High Court rejected her plea seeking to dress in full-sleeves and headscarf (hijab) for Student Police uniform. The court, however, directed that she was free to submit a representation before the government narrating her grievance. The student had moved the court after the faculty informed her that wearing a headscarf and full sleeve dress according to Islamic beliefs in the Student Police Cadets would not be allowed.

Displeased by the government order, the student's mother said, the order is against inclusiveness and not good for a government that says they uphold secularist values. Many Muslim girls self restrain from the SPC scheme because of this restriction, she said. Currently Khaki pants, half sleeve Khaki shirt, Black shoe, Khaki socks, and Blue Beret cap is the uniform for SPC.

Image: PTI/Twitter