Kerala Govt To Carry Out Awareness Programmes On Mitigating Climate Change Challenges

To enhance energy efficiency and mitigate challenges posed by climate change, the Kerala government has decided to carry out large-scale consultation-cum-awareness programmes for elected representatives and agricultural officials across the state.

The programmes would be carried out by the Energy Management Centre (EMC) and the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DoAFW), a state government release said.

The state-level inauguration of the programme series and the first district-level workshop will be held at EMC campus in Thiruvananthapuram on July 25, it said.

Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad will inaugurate the programme and Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty will preside over the inaugural function, it added.

Subsequently, a series of programmes will be organised in all districts with the title Climate Resilience and Energy Efficiency in Agriculture sector or CREEA in association with ASAR, a climate research and communications organisation and Equinoct, which focuses on energy efficiency-related research and action, it said.

The programmes would not only help the stakeholders to evolve strategies to fight the crisis, they will also highlight various available schemes to support and fund efforts towards achieving climate justice, it said.

The government, in its release, said such an intervention was inevitable in the state's agriculture sector because Kerala was highly vulnerable to climate change due to its coastal location, steep inclines along the Western Ghats, and highly dense urban areas.

"In addition, Kerala is currently facing an increasing frequency of extreme weather events such as floods, droughts and storms. This has caused an enormous amount of economic loss to the state.

"To tackle the climate crisis, it is essential to enhance the adaptive capacity and resilience of the key sectors in the state," the release said.

Since agriculture accounts for around 60 per cent of the land area and supports the livelihoods of approximately 17 per cent of the state's population, the climate crisis has impacted this sector significantly, it said.

At the same time, agriculture was also becoming "a significant aggravator" of climate change, and in India, agriculture accounts for 18 per cent of the total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, it also said.

In the case of Kerala, agriculture and allied sectors contribute to 7 per cent of the total GHG emissions, the release added.

"In this context, improving energy efficiency and climate resilience in agriculture can significantly mitigate the sector's contributions to GHG emissions. EMC and the DoAFW hopes that the state can strengthen the resilience of the agriculture sector to the climate crisis through inclusive and participatory interventions," it said.

One of the salient features of the workshop series would be introducing the participants to various national and state-level schemes and funding opportunities for enhancing climate resilience, it said.

"At the same time, these schemes will also serve to increase livelihood opportunities and enhance livelihoods in the sector. The consultative workshops will also come up with potential model projects in this sector that can be scaled up for implementation in the Local Self Governments (LSGs).

"A report with all potential project ideas will be submitted to the government for consideration after all the workshops are conducted," the release said.