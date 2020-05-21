'COVID-19 Related Data Transferred To Govt Owned Cloud Web Space': Kerala Govt To HC

The Kerala government has informed the High Court that the database covering COVID-19 patients and those under the disease surveillance was transferred to the government-owned cloud webspace in Amazon Web Services managed and controlled by the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT) by April 20 itself. This comes after the state government had filed the affidavit in a case challenging the collection and use of data by US-based firm Sprinklr and stated that the company had been directed to 'destroy all residual data' if any, immediately.

'No data shared with Sprinklr after transfer to C-DIT'

The affidavit clarified that no data was shared with Sprinklr after it was transferred to the C-DIT cloud space and Sprinklr had no access to the system. The affidavit also reads that in case, any data would need to be shared, a detailed protocol including anonymisation would be followed.

"The government had asked the Director, Kerala State IT Mission (KSITM) nad Registrar, C-DIT to ensure that all the data collected and collated got anonymised before being shared with any third party service provider or used with any software for the processing of the data," the affidavit read.

The Kerala High Court had earlier directed the state government to anonymise all COVID-19 data collected and collated so far and allow Sprinklr to access the data only after the anonymisation is completed. The court had also warned Sprinklr of committing any act, which will be in breach of confidentiality of data entrusted with them by the state government under an impugned contract.

