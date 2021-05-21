Kerala Grants Partial Exemption To Jewellery Shops During Lockdown; Relief For Fisherfolk

On Thursday, the Kerala government expanded the list of exemptions during the lockdown imposed till May 23 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. For instance, textile and jewellery shops can now remain open with limited staff for home delivery of clothes or jewellery. Moreover, free food kits shall be distributed to the fishermen community who lost their livelihood during the lockdown and the cyclone using the SDRF funds. In another move, the tax consultants and GST practitioners have been allowed to function on Thursday and Friday for payment of GST returns and tax payments without a late fee.

Tower-related works are permitted as telecom is an essential service. Additionally, pineapple collection and related works have been exempted from the lockdown curbs. At present, there are 3,32,226 active novel coronavirus cases in the state while 18,94,518 patients have recovered and 6724 fatalities have been recorded. While a total of 65,79,667 persons have been inoculated in Kerala till now, 20,19,739 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

