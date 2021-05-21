Last Updated:

Kerala Grants Partial Exemption To Jewellery Shops During Lockdown; Relief For Fisherfolk

On Thursday, the Kerala government expanded the list of exemptions during the lockdown imposed till May 23 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

Written By
Akhil Oka
Kerala, COVID-19

Image: PTI


On Thursday, the Kerala government expanded the list of exemptions during the lockdown imposed till May 23 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. For instance, textile and jewellery shops can now remain open with limited staff for home delivery of clothes or jewellery. Moreover, free food kits shall be distributed to the fishermen community who lost their livelihood during the lockdown and the cyclone using the SDRF funds. In another move, the tax consultants and GST practitioners have been allowed to function on Thursday and Friday for payment of GST returns and tax payments without a late fee.

Tower-related works are permitted as telecom is an essential service. Additionally, pineapple collection and related works have been exempted from the lockdown curbs. At present, there are 3,32,226 active novel coronavirus cases in the state while 18,94,518 patients have recovered and 6724 fatalities have been recorded. While a total of 65,79,667 persons have been inoculated in Kerala till now, 20,19,739 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

Here are COVID-19 curbs in Kerala: 

  • Employees of all central and state government offices and their autonomous bodies, corporations dealing with emergency and essential services are exempted from the curbs. People can travel for emergency purposes by obtaining a pass from the police
  • All borders are under the strict surveillance of the police and only freight vehicles and those having permission from the authorities concerned are permitted entry into the state
  • All primary sectors like agriculture, plantation, animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries, etc. and secondary sectors like industries and MSMEs, etc. and constructions shall continue maintaining COVID protocols
  • All meetings (government and private) should be held online
  • Cinema halls, malls, gyms, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks and bars will remain shut
  • All social, political, cultural and religious functions are prohibited
  • Only neighbourhood shops dealing with medicines, newspapers, food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish are allowed to function
  • Banks, insurance, financial services, capital and debt market services as notified by SEBI and cooperative credit societies shall function only on alternate days during lockdown -Monday, Wednesday and Friday
  • Anyone violating the lockdown guidelines would invite punishment under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2021 and other relevant laws in force

READ | Pinarayi Vijayan takes oath as Kerala CM for the second time; new Cabinet Ministers in tow
READ | Full Kerala Cabinet Ministers' list out; CM Pinarayi Vijayan gets good wishes from PM Modi
READ | Kerala govt to enact law to protect homebuyers from foreclosure
READ | CM Pinarayi Vijayan & Co. swing into action; promise plan to end extreme poverty in Kerala
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND