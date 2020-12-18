Kerala Health Min Assures COVID Vaccine Registration For Frontline Workers Near Completion

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has assured that the registration of healthcare workers for receiving COVID-19 vaccination is in the final stages. The Health Minister added that while the registration process of healthcare workers has been completed in the public sector, the private sector has finished 81% of registrations.

Kerala Health Minister assures completion of registration

"District-level registration of healthcare workers of all 4,064 institutions in the government sector and 81 percent of 4,557 private institutions in the state have been completed, employees of private institutions in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kannur districts have already completed registration," said the health minister.

'Vaccine will be available to all health care workers'

She added, "In the first phase, the vaccine will be made available to all sections of government and private sector health workers and medical students."

The minister also announced that an expert panel has been set up at the state level for overseeing distribution as and when the vaccine becomes available in the southern state. Apart from that, a state-level administrator and nodal officer have been engaged in monitoring the vaccine distribution.

About 27,000 Accredited Social Health (ASHA) workers, over 33,000 Anganwadi employees and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) staff were also part of the registry. On Thursday, COVID-19 cases in Kerala rose up to 6.88 lakh, and the toll to 2,734 with the addition of over 4,000 fresh cases and nearly 30 deaths. India's total Coronavirus tally has climbed to 99,79,447, with 338 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,44,789. Total active cases are at 3,13,831.

