Kerala Health Minister Exudes Confidence In COVID-19 Preparedness,over 8000 Samples Tested

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Sunday expressed assurance in the state's preparedness in handling the COVID-19 pandemic stating that Kerala was yielding "good results" using its strategy of tracing, isolation, testing and treatment. She also revealed that PCR tests were going on in nine laboratories, in which over 8000 samples had been tested as to date. As per the latest figures of the Union Health Ministry, Kerala has reported 304 cases including 2 deaths.

"Our strategy for the containment of COVID-19 is satisfactory. We are yielding good results from our strategy for tracing, isolation, testing & treatment. PCR test is going on in 9 laboratories. We have tested more than 8000 samples so far," Shailaja told news agency ANI.

The state health minister further added that they wanted to implement Rapid testing in Kerala and added that they had ample PPEs and N95 masks. The Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday issued an advisory to start the use of rapid anti-body tests in Coronavirus hotspots for fast detection of positive cases."We want to implement Rapid Test in Kerala. Yesterday, we got 2000 kits; Right now, we have sufficient PPEs and N95 masks. If the number of COVID19 cases increases in the coming weeks then we will need more equipments," Shailaja said.

Kerala rejects concerns over community spread

The Kerala government recently rejected concerns of community spread of novel coronavirus in the state in the wake of the second death of a patient here who had no travel history or reported contact with any infected person. Setting aside the concern, Health Minister K K Shailaja said the deceased man, a native of nearby Pothancode, was already suffering from several other health issues including high blood pressure. The 68-year-old man died at the government medical college, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Kerala to two.

(With Agency Inputs)

