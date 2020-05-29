Kerala: Health Minister Identifies Second COVID Wave, Assures To Continue Free Treatment

With the second wave of COVID-19 denting Kerala's battle, state Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday remarked that the cases through contacts have decreased to 15 per cent opposed to the 30 per cent witnessed in the first COVID wave. The Health Minister has also remarked that the growth in the number of COVID cases is not 'unexpected' and has assured to continue providing free treatment for COVID patients in the state. Kerala has so far reported 1,088 positive cases of Coronavirus while 555 have recovered and 7 deaths have been recorded.

Speaking to ANI, KK Shailaja said, "This is the next COVID wave in the state now. On May 7, the state had 512 positive cases and the death toll then stood at 3. All others had recovered. When the lockdown was relaxed and transportation was reinstated, many people came to the state from various parts of the world. Now people are coming back to the state from epicentres. Many of them have tested positive."

The Kerala Health Minister also remarked that even though the cost borne by the state to test per person is Rs 4,000, the state will continue free treatment. She also confirmed that there is no community spread in the state, however, revealed that the origin of two to three cases has not been traced yet. Furthermore, Shailaja also expressed her condolences on the death of Rajya Sabha MP, Veerendra Kumar.

COVID-19 cases surge in Kerala

In the biggest single-day spike, Kerala reported 84 COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the infection tally to 1,088, while a man hailing from Telangana, who reached the state from Rajasthan and tested positive, succumbed to the virus.

The deceased had boarded the Jaipur-Thiruvananthapuram special train on May 22 and along with his family reached here without the requisite documents. The man, who was under observation and later admitted to the general hospital after he showed symptoms of the virus, died on Wednesday, a government press release said. His sample result was received on Thursday. CM Vijayan informed that "so far there has been no community spread in the state, but we cannot say it will never happen."

