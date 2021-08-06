Kerala Health Minister Veena George Launches 'COVID-19 Death Information Portal'

Kerala Health Minister Veena George launched the 'COVID-19 death information portal' in the state on Thursday, August 5, to maintain a record of the number of deaths due to the virus. The state has reported 22,040 new COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths and about 20,046 people have recovered in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate was 13.49% on Thursday.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said, "The state government has launched a new COVID-19 death information portal to know more details about the COVID-19 deaths in the state. This portal can be used by both the public and government agencies. The public has the option, via this portal, to search the details of the death of their relatives. All deaths that the government has officially reported as COVID deaths can be found in this portal. The information can be procured by entering the details such as name, district, and date of death in the portal."

She added, "In addition to the announced COVID-19 deaths, various government agencies will be able to verify the authenticity of the Death Declaration document issued by district medical offices (DMOs). Currently, details of COVID deaths up to July 22, 2021, are available. The deaths announced after July 22, 2021, will be updated soon".

On August 4, State Health Minister had announced that there would be no lockdown on Independence Day, August 15. She had also informed that the CM Vijayan Pinarayi-led government intended to lift pandemic shutdown restrictions on August 22, in view of the Onam festival.

COVID situation in Kerala

To date, Kerala has reported a total of 34.7 lakh COVID cases with 32.8 lakh recoveries and 17,211 deaths. The state has administered a total of 2,13,03,626 COVID vaccine doses across 1,234 vaccination sites.

Earlier on July 29, the Kerala government had announced a complete weekend lockdown on July 31 and August 1 in line with the current situation of Coronavirus infection spread.

Centre to send 6-member team led by NCDC Director to Kerala

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the government will send a six-member team to Kerala headed by the Director of the National Centre for Disease Control. As a large number of COVID-19 cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid the state’s ongoing efforts in COVID management.

The 6-member central team to Kerala will be headed by Dr. SK Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The team shall Kerala on July 30 and visit few districts. The central team would be closely working with the state health departments and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the large number of COVID-19 cases being reported in Kerala.

