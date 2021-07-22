Kerala Hospital Denies Medical Negligence In Anannyah's Sex-reassignment Surgery

In a recent development in transwoman Anannyah Kumari Alex's suicide case, the hospital management has said that there was "no medical negligence" in her sex reassignment surgery (SRS) and she was not facing any major health issues after the operation. The 28-year-old was found hanging at her residence in Kochi. Earlier, she had made allegations against a doctor and a private hospital that she was facing some health issues after Sex-Reassignment Surgery and it was due to their negligence and she demanded justice for herself.

"There was no medical negligence in the treatment given to her". The hospital management stated that Alex was happy at the time of discharge and after the surgery". The hospital further added, "But after six-seven months, she complained that the genital she got was not as beautiful as she expected. We informed her that another surgery could solve this issue. But she alleged it was medical negligence and demanded a huge amount of compensation, "read the statement issued by Renai Medicity hospital.

The hospital said that she wanted huge compensation and also threatened to defame the doctor, the hospital, and its staff.

"As per her request, we constituted a medical board and it found that there was no medical negligence. We also conveyed to her that we are ready to give all treatment documents in connection with her treatment to go legally if she is not satisfied with the treatment. But we were not ready to fulfill some of her demands, "it further added.

First transgender to contest election

Alex was the first transwoman to contest the election. She had filed her nomination to contest the Kerala polls this year against Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunjalikutty as a Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP) candidate. However, Anannyah had suspended her election campaign, just a day before polling and had alleged that she was being harassed and receiving threats from leaders of her own party. Later, she publicly appealed to people to not vote for DSJP.

Belonging from Perumon in the Kollam district, Alex had also said she was keen on trying her hand in all possible areas and wanted to prove to society that a transgender person is not behind anyone and is equally capable as men and women. When asked why she chose a constituency like Vergara, where a veteran leader like Kunhalikutty is contesting, she said it would give her fight more visibility among the public.

