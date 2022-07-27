Kerala: In 9-hour Interrogation, ED Grills CSI Bishop In Alleged Money Laundering Case

ED on July 27 interrogated the Church of South India (CSI) moderator and south Kerala bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam for 9 hours in the alleged money laundering case in connection with a church-run Medical College in Kerala's Karakonam village in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the allegations, the bishop had accepted huge amount of capitation money from students under the pretext of providing seats in the church-run Dr Somervell Memorial CSI medical college at Karakonam.

Earlier on July 25, ED had raided the Mateer Memorial Church in Kerala's capital, Thiruvananthapuram, in connection with the matter.

ED raids HQs of CSI South Kerala diocese

The ED also conducted raids at the CSI south Kerala diocese, which also houses the office of church supreme leader bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam. In parallel, raids were also carried out at the residences of Church's secretary TT Praveen and the medical director of CSI Medical College, Karakonam Dr Bennet Abraham.

"They want to do something against the church, they want to destroy the church. So they are filing cases one by one against different bodies. Let them do it we are happy to face it," Christian Education Board Director Fr. C R Godwin told ANI on Wednesday.

"Today (Monday) morning at 6.30 they came and started the raid. They did not inform us. Till now the questioning is going on and the Bishop has a conference to attend, if they leave we are happy," he added.

The case was later registered by the ED under the money laundering offence.

ED attached assets worth Rs 59.52 crore belonging to the Church of South India trust association

In another case in September 2020, the ED issued a provisional order attaching the assets of the Church of South India trust association worth Rs 59.52 crore for entering into an illegal agreement to transfer the title of defence land (earlier leased to All Saints Church) with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), a Government of Karnataka undertaking.

As per the official release, the attached assets are in the form of fixed deposits maintained and available with the State Bank of India (SBI).

IMAGE: @BishopDharmarajRasalam - FACEBOOK