Kerala Govt Issues Modified Guidelines For Interstate Movement Of Stranded People

Kerala Government on Tuesday issued modified guidelines for infrastructure arrangements and procedures to be followed to ensure smooth interstate movement of stranded persons during the lockdown. This comes a day after the Congress alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala is engaged in only PR exercise and is least bothered about bringing back people of the state who are stranded in various parts of the country.

An order by the state government has also made it clear that people will only be allowed to travel if they have the permit from the state government and local authorities.

"Necessary permission, if any, required from the State where you are presently located need to be taken for ensuring a smooth journey till Kerala border," read the order.

"You are requested to start the journey only after receiving the travel permit from the Government of Kerala and the local authority of your present location to avoid any problem during travel. Those who reach at the check post without passes will not be allowed entry," it further read.

READ: Karnataka, Kerala discuss steps on containing COVID-19

READ: Second wave of COVID-19 can be tackled, says senior cop in Kerala

The Complete Order

- To maintain social distancing norms, only 4 persons will be permitted to travel in a car, 5 in an SUV, 10 in a van and 25 in a bus. The maximum number of passengers in a van /bus will be half of the seating capacity).



- Keep sanitiser, use masks and maintain physical distancing throughout the journey.



- An exit and entry pass/passes shall be issued by the District Collectors to those persons who seek to go outside states to bring back their stranded child/ children, spouse and parent/s.



- Everybody including those coming from red zones shall remain under home quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival.



- Only priority groups and persons will be allowed entry passes:

Those from neighbouring states seeking Medical aid in Kerala Pregnant ladies with family Family members including children separated due to lockdown Students Senior citizens with family members Persons who had lost a job.



The guidelines further added that all luggage must be disinfected and temperature checks must be carried out with Infrared flash thermometer among other things.

READ: Airport model screening for COVID-19 planned at 3 railway stations in Kerala

READ: Kerala seeks "flexiblity" in making changes in lockdown

(With Inputs from ANI)