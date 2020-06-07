Kerala Police To Accept Complaints Online Amid Rising Cases Of COVID-19 Infection

Kerala police has decided to accept complaints online in order to avoid people from visiting police stations physically, amid the increasing cases of coronavirus in the state. The complaints received online will be resolved as soon as possible, Kerala Director general of police (DGP) Lokanath Behera said in a directive issued.

'It is important for police stations to take complaints online as more COVID-19 cases are being reported in the state. Complaints received online will be resolved as soon as possible. Police also have been advised to reply complainants via digital means," Kerala DGP said.

The decision comes at the time when many policemen in the state were tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Lately, the state also saw instances of policemen having to go into quarantine after coming in close contact with infected people.

Citing instances from the past, Kerala police informed that last month 24 policemen including senior police officials had to go into home quarantine after two constables tested COVID-19 positive in Wayanad. While, on May 24 in Thiruvananthapuram, after a remand prisoner tested COVID-19 positive, police personal who arrested him along with jail officials had to go into home quarantine.

Change in reforms amid COVID

Recently, the Kerala police also introduced a series of administrative reforms in the backdrop of the COVID-19 crisis. The major decision includes working with 50 percent strength in police stations and battalions, to avoid going in groups during roll-call and change in shifts, parades and classes accordingly. Permission was also granted to police officers to inform junior police personal on phone about their duties and shift timings.

COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Kerala reported 108 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the total infection count to 1,807 while one person succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 15 in the state.

While 1,029 people are presently under treatment, 762 people have recovered, Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a press release. Of the 50 people whose samples have returned negative today, 30 are from Palakkad which has the highest number of cases in the state.

(With inputs from agency)