Kerala Priest Lauds PM Modi's Efforts Amid COVID-19; Says 'divisive Forces' May Arise

Cardinal George Alencherry, the head of the Kerala-based Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church exuded his support for Prime Minister Modi, as the country faces a global health crisis. In the wake of Coronavirus, Cardinal Alencherry heaped praises for PM Modi and the government for encouraging doctors and health staff.

In a video message, Cardinal Alencherry further noted the 'divisive forces' that may arise amid the health crisis. However, asserted that the Prime Minister is keen to maintain the 'unity and integrity' of the country. He said, "The government and the Prime minister Narendra Modi are giving all the encouragement to the doctors, nurses and other health workers for their effective functioning during this season."

"It is possible that during this time, divisive forces, in the name of politics or religion or racial differences may come up to defeat our common purpose. Prime Minister Modi is very particular to keep the unity and integrity of our country. We are very happy about it," Cardinal Alencherry added.

Church officials in Kerala offered their vast network of healthcare institutions and staff to the CPI(M) state government to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing his gratitude said, "I am grateful to the Catholic Church for coming forward to back the government at this critical time."

Coronavirus in India

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 3,374 on Sunday while the death toll rose to 77, according to Union Health Ministry data. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 3,030, as many as 266 people were either cured of the disease and discharged, and one had migrated, it said.

The highest number of confirmed cases was reported from Maharashtra at 490, followed by Tamil Nadu at 485 and Delhi 445. Kerala has 306 positive cases so far, while the number of cases has gone up to 269 in Telangana and 227 in Uttar Pradesh.

