Kerala Restaurant Owner Ends Life After Slamming Govt Over 'unscientific' COVID Lockdown

In yet another tragic incident of COVID- related deaths, a restaurant owner in Kurichy died by suicide after blaming the state government. Sarin Mohan (42), a resident from Kanakakkunnu, posted a suicide note on his Facebook page blaming the state government for imposing "unscientific" COVID-19 lockdown measures that caused financial troubles for him.

According to Kerala police, Sarin died near Kurichy level-cross after he threw himself infront of a speeding train on Tuesday, October 19. Sarin, who owned a restaurant at Kurichy named ‘Vinayaka Hotel,’ in his suicide note claimed that the Coronavirus induced lockdown measures put forth by the Pinarayi Vijayan led government placed his business and him in peril.

Sarin who recently returned to Kerala from abroad had started a restaurant in Kurichy six months ago. Sarin, who saw positive growth in the business had plans to start a textile shop and a spare parts unit in the same building. However, the state government soon imposed another lockdown during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which put him in a critical financial hardship.

The government banned in-house dining in restaurants which affected the owner’s revenue system. Sarin was paying Rs. 35,000 per month as rent for the building in which his hotel was situated. Sarin took loans and the inability to open new shops as he planned due to the lockdown, which put him in a tough spot financially. Sarin, in his post, criticised the state government for banning dine-in at restaurants while Bevco outlets and open functions such as weddings had no restrictions attached to them.

Having suffered immense pressure from money lenders and private banks, the Gulf returnee resorted to death by suicide. Through his suicide note, Sarin also informed that his younger child is an autistic patient and shared his wife's bank account details requesting people to help his family to lead their life.

However, this is not the first time, someone has resorted to the extreme measure in the wake of the lockdown. Earlier, a 38-year-old hotel owner in Idukki had hanged himself citing financial crisis. Following his death, the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) had urged the state government to do away with the curbs and support the businesses. The association, in their request, informed that almost 10 people had committed suicide due to such situations during the lockdown.

Image: PTI