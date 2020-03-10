Kerala Intensifies Coronavirus Watch, Govt Asks People To Avoid Gatherings, Theatres Shut

Coronavirus has scared Kerala more than any other State in the country. With the State reporting 12 out of 50 positive cases in the country. The number of initial cases on Sunday was 4, which has now reached 12 in just two days of time.

6 people from Patthinamthitta and another 6 from various parts of southern districts have been found corona positive and are receiving treatment in the isolation wards.

Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) has also decided to shut all movie theatres in the state from Wednesday. The decision was taken after Chief Minister's appeal to the people to refrain from any sort of public gathering. The theatres are expected to remain shut for the coming 2 weeks.

Sabarimala asks people to avoid visiting the temple

The Devaswom Board has also asked the devotees to avoid visiting Sabarimala during the upcoming opening of the temple. Though the regular rituals and poojas will take place at Sabarimala temple from 14th to 18th of this month, the Travancore Devaswom Board has appealed to the devotees to avoid visiting Sabarimala during this monthly season as a precaution.

Apart from this, the state has also made several general restrictions like the closure of schools. Classes for 1-7 will be shut down throughout March. Clear instructions were given to the school officials that students with symptoms of fever, cold and cough should not be allowed to enter the exam halls.

At least 1116 people are under observation in the state and of these, 967 have been quarantined in their homes and rest admitted to hospitals.

The Chief Minister has asked the people to be vigilant and contact the local public health centre in case of emergency and has asked the people not to gather in large numbers for any occasion for the time being.

