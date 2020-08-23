Kerala Woman Comes Across Mother's Gold Earring In Paddy Field 20 Years After She Lost It

As the saying goes, things that are truly yours have a way of returning back to you. A surprising incident of reunion from Kerala proved that this saying is indeed true.

On Sunday, an elderly woman from Kerala named Narayani was reunited with her gold earrings that she had lost in a paddy field nearly 20 years ago. What is more surprising is that these earnings were found by her daughter who now works in the same paddy field as her mother.

Sharing the entire incident on Facebook, Padmavthi E, Kasargod district's panchayat member revealed that a group of women employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme were ploughing the field when they came across a gold earning.

Narayani's daughter immediately recognised the make of the earning & recalling the story about her mother buying the pair of earnings about 60-70 years ago in exchange for 24 kilograms of rice. While working in the field two decades ago, she had lost her precious earning.

The daughter then reunited her mother with the precious heirloom. The price of the gold earnings is now much more than what it was two decades ago.

