Kerala’s Govt Medical Association Writes To CM Pinarayi Post Repeated Attack On Doctors

The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) on Sunday wrote an official letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The letter cited the recent slew of attacks on hospital employees and staff which hindered the seamless functioning of medical assistance. On August 7, a video surfaced on social media where two men were caught abusing a lady doctor and other staff members at Thiruvananthapuram's Fort Taluk hospital. The association mentioned the incident and the recent attacks. KGMOA also requested the Kerala CM to look into the matter and take the necessary actions. Protesting against the incident, the KGMOA doctors boycotted outpatient duties at the hospital on Friday, August 6.

KGMOA expresses concern to CM Pinarayi

Kerala Govt Medical Officers' Association revealed the development of violence that doctors and medical institutions were facing in the state. In a letter to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, the medical association quoted, "Attack on doctors and healthcare institutions is rising in our state. The health care institutions, both public and private are taking basic steps to prevent such attacks and protect their infrastructure and manpower. Such adaptations are often limited and inadequate in the public sector leaving our institutions more vulnerable to recurrent violence. Such acts of violence in the hospitals badly affect smooth delivery of essential medical care to the common people."

While taking reference from the recent attack the state medical association mentioned not just Saturday's attack at Fort Taluk hospital but also a list of others incidents that had happened in the past. The Medical Officers' Association clearly mentioned that these kinds of incidents demoralised the doctors who had been tirelessly working in the forefront to control the COVID-19 pandemic while risking their lives.

The letter had requested the Pinarayi led government to understand the gravity of the situation and to see to it that such untoward incidents are not repeated.

Is Kerala Govt. neglecting attacks on medical institutions?

While a response from Pinarayi Vijayan is still pending in regards to the attacks, let us take a look at some unprecedented disorders that doctors and hospitals had to face in 2021 alone.

On Tuesday, a doctor at Parassala Taluk Hospital was attacked by a gang of four people, who were also allegedly drunk. The doctor was attacked after he asked the accused to follow COVID-19 protocols.

On July 24, Dr Sarathchandra Bose, a doctor at Primary Health Centre near Kainakari in Alappuzha filed a complaint against a few CPI(M) leaders, including Kainakari Panchayat President MC Prasad, for allegedly assaulting him.

On June 25, the KGMOA had boycotted outpatient duties after a police official assaulted another doctor, Dr Rahul Mathew, who was working the night shift at the Mavelikkara district hospital, after the police officer’s mother, a COVID-19 patient, was brought dead to the hospital. The incident happened on May 14.

(Image Credits - PTI)