Khargone Violence: Protests On Arrival Of Congress Delegation; Locals Slam Digvijaya Singh

Weeks after the Khargone communal clashes, anti-Congress slogans were raised upon the arrival of Congress delegation in the riot-hit area on Thursday. The slogans were raised in front of the delegation. The locals were reportedly angry over Digvijaya Singh's controversial statement. Some of them were heard shouting 'Digvijaya Singh Murdabad.'

One of the protesters directly questioned the delegation, 'I have been a Congress worker in the past. I am happy that Congress has sent you here for an unbiased probe. But can it really be an unbiased probe? Because your leader Digvijaya Singh is making unacceptable statements. You all are in the same party. Why can't you people stop Digvijaya Singh from doing all this? He is defaming Khargone."

Digvijaya Singh accused BJP of hiring ‘stone pelters’

Earlier, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh had said that the BJP was "hiring poor people (from a minority community) to pelt stones." In a video of Singh addressing a public gathering, he can be heard accusing the saffron party of distracting people by creating a wedge between the different communities in the country. "I don't have the facts, that's why I am just alleging, but I will investigate these complaints," Singh was heard saying.

Violence in Khargone during Ram Navami

Communal clashes broke out in Khargone on the occasion of Ram Navami on April 10, leading to a riot-like situation with incidents of Arson and stone-pelting. A curfew was imposed immediately. Among the injured was SP Siddharth Choudhary, who was hit by a bullet in his leg. Police has already arrested a man, identified as Mohsin aka Waseem, for the firing incident.

"Toofan Singh Sikligar, who supplied arms to Mohsin accused of firing at Khargone SP, was arrested. Based on the information given by him during his interrogation, six others involved in supplying arms were also arrested. Seventeen pistols were recovered from them and six factories were busted," IPS officer Ankit Jaiswal, who has been temporarily posted to the district, said.