Khichdi Gets Ordered 12,000 Times On New Year's Eve, Reveals Swiggy; Biryani & Pizza Top

While everybody kick-started 2023 with fun celebrations, some chose to celebrate by ordering the most acclaimed comfort food, ‘Khichdi’.

Food ordering application Swiggy took to Twitter on the last day of 2022 to share a variety of numbers of the orders it received on December 31. Swiggy tweeted that it had fulfilled more than one lakh biryani orders on the day amounting to at least one biryani per second. But the amusing part was when Swiggy reported that more than 12,000 people had ordered ‘Khichdi’ for their last day of the year.

“About 12,344 people across India have ordered khichdi on new year’s eve. let this fact be a gentle reminder that no matter what, some things will always feel like home,” tweeted Swiggy.

Swiggy delivered over 2.5 lakh pizzas on Saturday, December 31, with 61,287 pizzas delivered by Domino through Swiggy. It also delivered orders of more than 14,000 packets of nachos, 1500 lemons and 15,000 sodas till Saturday evening.

Apart from that, the famous North-Indian delicacy of Chole Bhature was also ordered more than 16,000 times on the last day of 2022. "Why have 16,178 people ordered Chole Bhature today? What are you even doing? where’s your self respect? where’s your house? what’s your address? can i come over?" quipped Swiggy on Twitter.

On Swiggy's grocery service Instamart, condoms were a hit. As of 9:30 pm on Saturday, they had delivered 2,757 packets on the day. One of the fastest deliveries by Instamart was also condoms. "The party is already off to a fast start," Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety tweeted on Saturday night."Our fleet and restaurant partners are geared up to make this NYE unforgettable."

Indians could not get enough of Biryani. A poll was conducted by Swiggy on Twitter on which kind of Biryani the users thought was ordered the most. Hyderabadi biryani came first with 76% votes, Lucknowi biryani was a distant second with 14.2% votes and Kolkata third with 9.7%. As for restaurants, Bawarchi restaurant in Hyderabad delivered two Biryanis per minute on New Year's Eve in 2021 and on December 31, 2022, the popular eatery prepared 15 tonnes of the delicacy to meet the demand.

Zomato did not have a bad 2022 either

In 2022, food delivery app Zomato reported that it delivered 186 biryani orders across the country every minute. It was followed by pizzas with 139 orders being placed each minute.

Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal tweeted saying that the orders the company received for the last day of 2022 equalled all of the orders delivered by the company in the first three years since it ventured into delivery services.

"16,514 biryanis (roughly 15 tonnes that is?) on the way to where they belong right now. Big thank you to our beloved delivery partners for bringing delight to India's beautiful people," Goyal said. The spectacular surge in people choosing food delivery apps to deliver food showcases how Indians are steadily shifting to sitting at home and having their food come to them rather than getting stuck in huge crowds that venture outdoors looking to celebrate on occasions like the New Year.