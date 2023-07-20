'Kill Them': What Bloodthirsty Mob Said As Women Begged For Mercy In Heinous Manipur Video

The barbaric video from Manipur which has surfaced online where two women were being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob has has horrified the Nation. As more details emerge about the May 4 incident, the true scope of their ordeal has become apparent. The women had witnessed their homes being razed to the ground, the male relatives they'd fled with being butchered, and then they were sexually assaulted and set upon by a frenzied bloodlusted mob.

The audio track in the short and heinous clip that has spread like wildfire online also puts into perspective how helpless the victims were at the time. Around 30 men are seen, carrying and dragging the women into the field, animalistally slapping and molesting them as they go. What's heard at this point are desperate appeals by the women, and chilling responses by the men.

In the abominable video, at around 8 to 10 seconds in, the mob is heard saying, "Kill them, kill them" and at 15-17 seconds, they were heard shouting, "What do you think only you can do this?" The women are then taken into the field where they were raped.

What the video doesn't capture is that there had in total been three women and two men who had escaped the village after it was invaded by a mob of 900-1000 people, as per the complaint registered with the police. The two men were mercilessly killed. The older among them first, before the 3 women were stripped naked. The second man, just out of his teens, was killed trying to rescue his older sister whom the barbarians were sexually assaulting. It was only later that the women were saved from the field by people whom they knew.

The police filed the FIR over a month after the complaint was registered, on June 21. And it took a further month and the video going viral before the first arrest was made on July 20. The one person who has been arrested was clearly seen in the video, bodily carrying one of the women. The police has assured that all the accused will be arrested by the end of day on Thursday.