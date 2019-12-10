Kin Hopes For An Early Return Of The Kidnapped Merchant Navy Officer

The family members of the Merchant officer who was amongst 18 Indians Kidnapped by Nigerian Pirates are hopeful that all the crew members will return home very soon. They reportedly stated that they were constantly in touch with the ship management company and the government.

The ship is owned by the 'Anglo-Eastern Sheep management India Private Limited'. The ship left on December 3, to transport oil to New Zealand. On December 4, the ship was reportedly hijacked by the pirates near the western coast of Nigeria.

The vessel is now said to be safe and under the escort of the Nigerian Navy. The whereabouts and details of crew members are yet to be ascertained.

READ | Pirates Kidnap 19 Crew Members Including 18 Indians Of Hong-Kong Registered Oil Tanker

Jai Singh, a resident of Daroli village of district Mahengarh, Harayana was among those who were kidnapped. Jai joined the Marchant navy in 2012. He has been working for the company for the last two years. Jai's father, Surendra Singh said the company sent him a letter on the issue and assured that his son would come back home soon.

"Talked to my son on December 1. He was part of a crew which went to Nigeria. On December 4, The shipping company called me and informed me about the hijacking of the ship. We are constantly in touch with the company. The government and the company are working to bring them back. They are regularly informing about the progress", Jai's father added.

READ | Nigeria Targets Oil Companies For A Greater Share Of Profits

Amit Sharma who works with Jai returned home safely on Monday, December 9. He assured Jai's family that the company and the Indian government were making efforts to bring Jai home soon.

Amit Sharma said, "The pirate groups carry out such incidents in that area. They have some demand. This is being negotiated on behalf of the company and soon this entire matter will be resolved". He said that pirates are active near Nigeria in West Africa who carried out such incidents.

READ | Hong Kong Vessel Hijacked Near Nigeria Had 18 Indians Aboard: Maritime Agency

A similar incident had happened in 2018 near Nigeria's western coast in which 18 Indians were reportedly kidnapped, Nigerian Pirates. However, the Nigerian Navy escorted the ship safely.