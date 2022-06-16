Kiran Bedi Issues Apology After Flak For '12 O'clock Joke'; Highlights Sikh Roots In Tweet

After facing backlash on social media, Kiran Bedi apologised for her alleged remarks against the Sikh community at a book launch event in Chennai. The former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor had, at the launch of her book Fearless Governance in Chennai, cracked a 12'o clock joke' on Sikhs, which went viral on social media and earned her flak. However, the leader later apologised with a due explanation that she should not be misunderstood.

By expressing her strong association with Punjab, Kiran Bedi said, "My dear fellow Indians, I was born and brought up in Punjab. I am a product of the culture. I am a devotee of the faith. My husband was a direct descendant of Guru Nanak Dev Jee. Be assured of my best intentions towards my community. Some vested interests are unduly fanning something expressed in a lighter vein even on myself. I have received most obscene and abusive messages. If any of my unintentional comment has hurt the sentiments of my brethren, I have already apologised. I remain a proud Indian and a grateful Punjabi."

AAP condemns and comments, 'Sikh sentiments hurt'

AAP's Punjab Chief Jarnail Singh condemned BJP leader Kiran Bedi's statement and said, "When the Mughals were looting India and abducting women, the Sikhs fought them and protected the sisters and daughters. 12 o'clock was the time when the Mughals attack. This is the history of 12 o'clock," He further said, "Shame on the BJP's leaders who have a cheap mentality and make fun of Sikhs instead of giving them respect."

जब मुग़ल भारत को लूट कर, बहन,बेटियों को अगवा कर ले जा रहे होते थे,तब सिख ही उनसे डटकर लड़ते व बहन बेटियों की रक्षा करते थे,

12 बजे था मुगलों पर हमला करने का समय

ये है 12 बजे का इतिहास

शर्म आनी चाहिए भाजपा के टुच्ची सोच वाले नेताओं को जो उस एहसान का बदले सिखों का मजाक उड़ाते हैं pic.twitter.com/4RiJkoR2sU — Jarnail Singh (@JarnailSinghAAP) June 14, 2022

NCM seeks report from Delhi's CS

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought a report from the chief secretary of Delhi after a complaint was made against the former IPS Officer Kiran Bedi for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community, reported PTI.

The NCM statement said, "As this has hurt the religious sentiment of the Sikhs in the country, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman, National Commission for Minorities, has sought a report in the matter from Chief Secretary of Delhi," and added that action will be taken based on the report.