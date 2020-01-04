Kiran Bedi Shuts Down Trolls Over 'Sun Chanting Om' Video Shared By Her

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi responded to trolls that slammed her for sharing a fake NASA video of Sun Chanting Om, earlier on January 4. Inside the video, a picture of the galaxy is seen with a voiceover chanting "Om" in the background. The caption of the video read, "NASA Recorded Video of Sun Chanting Om".

Kiran Bedi shuts down trolls

Responding to trolls who made fun of the fake video, Kiran Bedi said, "It's worth listening to it. It's good and soothing". She added, "NASA factor may be fake but the vibrations one can get by listening to it are not. I believe in sharing energy."

Bedi shares fake online video

Falling prey to the widespread fake news and videos over social media, the Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi shared a video via the microblogging website Twitter, which later turned out to be fake. The tweet received a lot of attention among netizens as it quickly went viral. Have a look at the video shared by Bedi.

Netizens react to Kiran Bedi's post

Kiran Bedi is the Governor of the Union Territory of WhatsApp — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) January 4, 2020

Mam this one is real pic.twitter.com/RzWNYhvRBM — Tempest (@ColdCigar) January 4, 2020

When Hydrogen (H) gets Converted into Helium (He) in the Sun by the Process of Nuclear Fusion the sound which comes are HeHeHeHeHeHeHeHeHeHe. ~ IIT Kanpur.(2019) https://t.co/42GaPUiAcp — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) January 4, 2020

Bedi's ongoing tussle with Puducherry CM

Amidst the ongoing tussle between the Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and the Union Territory’s Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, the latter reacted to the CM petitioning President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene and recall her from her position. In an exclusive interview to Republic Media Network, Kiran Bedi clarified on a number of key issues relating to the incident.

Notably, the Chief Minister had earlier presented a detailed memorandum to the President urging him to remove Kiran Bedi as Lt Governor, stating she has been “impeding” implementation of various welfare measures made by the cabinet.

In the interview, Kiran Bedi reacting to the recent developments explained, “The presence of a sensitive Lt Governor office does not suit the HCM (Hon’ble CM)”. She further added that since the Chief Secretary of Puducherry (Shri. Ashwani Kumari) and along with the Lt Governor’s office are “not facilitating setting up of casinos, lotteries and breweries in Puducherry”, it has led to creating some friction between both the offices." "The Lt Governor also explained that while her office wants more accountability and transparency in terms of financial transactions “to prevent transit leakages and pilferages”, the “HCM prefers cash transactions” instead of direct bank transfers.

