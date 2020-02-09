Kiren Rijiju Posts A Throwback Video From 2008 Beijing Olympics

With just a few months to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju took to his official Twitter handle and shared a throwback video from his visit to the Closing Ceremony of the XXIX Olympiad, 2008 Beijing Olympics. In the video shared by the Sports Minister, he can be seen enjoying the closing ceremony of the Beijing Olympics along with the spectacular fireworks.

This was on the final day, the Closing Ceremony of The XXIX Olympiad, 2008 Beijing Olympics! pic.twitter.com/zMKVyZ8rPq — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 9, 2020

Tweeting further, he also shared a few pictures of him from the Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing, enjoying the sporting events as a spectator. Rijiju also wrote about the Indian athletes preparing very hard ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and recollected the Beijing Olympics as the first time Olympics where India won multiple medals.

As @Tokyo2020 is nearing and our athletes are preparing very hard, I'm reminiscing my moments during 2008 Beijing Olympics where, for the first time, India won multiple medals in Olympics! pic.twitter.com/uArs5xqyUm — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 9, 2020

Earlier in October 2019, Rijiju had also posted a similar throwback video of him at Beijing Olympics. In the video shared on the Sports Minister's Twitter handle, he can also be seen visiting various tourist destinations of the Asian country, including The Great Wall of China, Bird's Nest Stadium (Beijing) and The Forbidden City.

Thanks for sending this old clip of my visit to 2008 Beijing Olympics!

"The Olympics remain the most compelling search for excellence that exists in sports, and maybe in life itself. For athletes, the Olympics are the ultimate test of their worth" pic.twitter.com/XMMN3VYwJO — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 7, 2019

2020 Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan will begin from 24 July and will conclude on August 9. The 2020 Olympics will not be just about sports but also about highlighting the need for sustainable development and addressing climate change. The medals for the event were recently unveiled and it is revealed that the medals will be made from recycled electronic waste, primarily old phones that the Japanese people have discarded over the years.

Indian athletes have appeared in every edition of the Summer Olympics since 1920, although they made their official debut at the 1900 Games in Paris. With five months left for the quadrennial extravaganza, the Indian Olympic Association (IAO) is expecting to send at least 120-125 athletes to the Japanese capital for the international sporting event.

