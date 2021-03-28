Kiren Rijiju Says 'feels Great When Soldiers Enjoy', Shares Video Of Jawans Dancing: Watch

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju posted a video of Indian Army personnel dancing at Pangong Tso in Ladakh. Rijiju took to Twitter to share the clip, in which Army jawans can be seen dancing with full music on the banks of the mesmerizing river up north. In the video, two jawans can be seen dancing to a song, while others sit and enjoy their performance. The post has garnered more than 14,000 likes and over 1,00,000 views since being shared on March 25.

“It feels great whenever soldiers enjoy! Brave Indian Army Gorkha Jawans and colleagues with full music at Pangong Tso in Ladakh,” Rijiju captioned the post. Netizens have filled the comment section of the post with messages of love and appreciation. "We as a citizen of INDIA, should be thankful to each and every soldier who is protecting us and our country 24*7 365 days, no matter what is the weather, no matter if they are ill or not well! Just because of their unlimited sacrifices we are able to breathe the FREEDOM!," one individual wrote.

Really, we wish our Jawans and their families should always be happy .

India-China dispute at Pangong Tso

Remember, Pangong Tso was at the heart of the dispute between India and China last year, which led to a bloody clash in Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese soldiers lost their lives.

The first clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers took place on May 5 last year at the banks of Pangong Tso. Several videos of the clash went viral on social media, where soldiers from both sides were seen engaging in physical fights, including stone-pelting. The situation worsened as days passed by leading to June 19, when a serious clash between soldiers of both sides occurred causing heavy casualties.

India and China have held several rounds of talks since the escalation of conflict in the Galwan region last year. Earlier in February, both sides agreed to remove their troops and equipment from the disputed region near Pangong Tso, marking the beginning of the disengagement process.

