Makar Sankranti: PM Modi & Amit Shah Feature On 'trendy' Kites

Ahead of Makar Sakranti and Lohri, pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are featuring prominently on kites being sold across Ludhiana. The kites feature different pictures of the Prime Minister. While one of the kites featuring a close-up picture of Modi's face is captioned as 'Chowkidar', he can be seen showing victory sign in another along with Home Minister Amit Shah.

The shopkeeper while speaking to ANI said that the customers requested 'trendy kites' featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. "There is a good demand for these kites. People are also buying kites having pictures of cricketers and flags of different countries," said the shopkeeper

A boy named Deepanshu Verma, who had come to one of the kite shops here, said," the Modi-Shah picture looks good in the kites. It will also look good while flying it."

Makar Sankranti celebrations

Makar Sankranti is the day dedicated to Lord Surya and is celebrated by devotees by taking a holy dip in river Ganges. As per the Hindu calendar, the day is also celebrated as a harvesting festival across the country with different states observing it under different names.

It is celebrated as Lohri in Haryana and Punjab. At night, people gather around a bonfire and throw til, puffed rice and corns into the flames of the bonfire. Prayers are offered to the bonfire seeking abundance and prosperity. In Bihar, the Makar Sankranti festival is known as Khichdi. On this day, donating urad, rice, gold, woolen clothes, blankets, etc. have their own importance.

In Maharashtra, all married women donate cotton, oil, and salt to other married women on their first Sankrant. In Bengal, there is a tradition of donating til after taking bath in Makar Sankrant. A huge fair is also organised every year in Gangasagar. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Tamil Nadu, the festival is celebrated as Pongal over four days of festivities.

(With Inputs from ANI)