Kolkata: Two Immigration Officers At Airport Quarantined After First Coronavirus Case

Two immigration officers at the Kolkata Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Thursday were sent to a 12-day quarantine as they came in contact with the 18-year-old youth who has been tested positive for Coronavirus in West Bengal.

The youth, who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, had returned from London. This is the first confirmed case of the virus in West Bengal. The boy is said to be the son of a top-level bureaucrat in the State administration, and he reportedly visited the State Secretariat with his mother a day before testing positive. Shortly after the news, the West Bengal State Secretariat underwent a massive sanitisation drive.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty was also sent to home quarantine following her return from London on Wednesday, March 18.

West Bengal Secretariat sanitised

Nabanna, the West Bengal State Secretariat, which holds the office of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee witnessed a massive sanitisation of all the floors and chambers after an 18-year-old son of a top-level bureaucrat in the State administration tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday.

The boy had returned from London on March 15 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The female bureaucrat, along with her husband and driver were quarantined in the government's Rajarhat facility for isolation.

Sources say that the 18-year-old victim of Coronavirus did not home-quarantine himself after he landed in Kolkata from Delhi on his return from London. The police are now tracking all the people who came in contact with him. the police are also identifying the people with whom he travelled to Kolkata in his flight.

West Bengal reports first COVID-19 positive case

Amidst the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in India, Kolkata reported West Bengal's first positive case on Tuesday. A man with travel history to London was admitted to IB hospital was tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. His parents and driver have been placed under isolation while the infected individual has been quarantined in an isolation ward. So far, 142 positive cases and three deaths have been reported in the country.

A total of 169 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far.

