Konkan Shakti 2021: India-UK Maiden Tri-Service Exercise Underway

In an interesting development, the sea phase of the maiden Tri-Service exercise between the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) and the United Kingdom (UK) called the 'Konkan Shakti 2021' is currently being held off the Konkan coast in the Arabian Sea which statrted on October 24 and will continue till October 27.

In an official statement, the Union Defense Ministry said, "There are two opposing forces aiming to gain sea control to land. One is the Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet and comprised the flagship INS Chennai and the other is HMS Richmond, the Royal Navy's Type 23 frigate. The other force operated under the UK Carrier Strike Group comprised aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, other UK and Netherland naval ships and Indian warships."

First-ever joint exercise for interoperability and synergy

The exercise between the Navys of India and the United Kingdom is the first-ever joint exercise for interoperability and synergy. Over decades now, both navies have undertaken bilateral exercises, exchanges and enhanced their technical cooperation. Rightly so, this has formed the basis for the maiden tri-service bilateral exercise, 'Konkan Shakti 21'.

Royal Navy (RN) is being represented by its aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, with her integral F35 fighter aircraft and helicopters, the Type 45 Daring Class air-defence destroyer HMS Defender, the Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond, a Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) Fort Victoria, and a Royal Netherland Navy Frigate HNLMS Evertsen.

The Indian Navy (IN) is being represented by three of its indigenously built stealth guided-missile destroyers INS Kolkata, INS Kochi and INS Chennai, two stealth frigates, INS Talwar and INS Teg, and the tanker INS Aditya.

The Indian Navy is also participating with integral Sea King 42B, Kamov-31 and Chetak helicopters, MIG 29K fighter aircraft, Dornier and P8i (maritime patrol aircraft) and a submarine. The IAF aircraft that include Jaguars, SU-30 MKI fighters, AWACS, AEW&C and Flight Refueling Aircraft are also participating in Exercise 'Konkan Shakti 21'. The land phase of the exercise is being conducted between the Indian Army and UK Army at Chaubatia from October 21 -27 under the aegis of the Golden Key Division of Surya Command.