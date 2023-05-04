'Profits Increased': Karnataka Toy Makers Laud PM Modi For Banning Toys' Import From China

Toy manufacturers in Channapatna, Karnataka, applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to prohibit the import of toys from China and said that the government's action is contributing to augmenting their profitability.

Mohammad Aadil and Mohammad Aarif, two toy manufacturers, claimed that the prohibition on the importation of Chinese toys had increased their revenue. Adil, a toy businessman, while talking to the media, said, "We can also compete with China if we have better machines. The import ban on China is helpful. Sales have also increased after the ban. We want skills, machines, and advertising help from the centre."

Karnataka: Toy industry Businessmen in Channapatna city of Ramanagara district express happiness after the ban on the import of toys from China.



Adil underlined the need to promote Channapatna’s toys through branding and promotion. People here need modern machines and special training to produce toys on a larger scale with more profit.

"The government should support Channapatna’s toy makers in promoting their business, as well as in branding and e-marketing at the global level. We also need modern machines to produce toys at a larger scale, and artisans need special training to earn more profit," said Aadil.

Adil went on to discuss the earnings from the Channapatna, or Gombe Habba, the festival of Dussehra.

"The 10-day Dussehra festival, also known as Gombe Habba or Gudiya Utsav, is special for the toy makers of Channapatna as a large number of buyers come to buy the toys. The festival helps toymakers earn more profits," he said.

Toy manufacturers, however, claimed that their earnings soared as a result of the government's prohibition on toy imports from China after a prolonged struggle to make ends meet.

The toys manufactured in China were allegedly being sold in Indian markets without compliance with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) rules. India's Ministry of Commerce has often called for limiting such poor-quality imports of Chinese-made toys to India, warning about the risks posed to children. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the national standards body of India, implements rules for commodities to meet Indian standards. Additionally, it implements conformity assessment plans that require placing products through laboratory tests for conformity assessment.