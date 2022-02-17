Kumar Vishwas Warns AAP, Says 'Don't Fight With Me Otherwise I'll Expose More'

A day after his sensational claim against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ex-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and poet, Kumar Vishwas, on Thursday, February 17, threatened to 'expose' more secrets. Asserting that he had no political motive or agenda, Vishwas told people attacking him to stay away or else he would reveal more things that could get them into trouble. He also refused to respond to the statements made by 'small leaders', a comment seemingly directed at AAP MLA Raghav Chadha who earlier today, addressed a press conference to counter Vishwas' statement.

"I have no connection with politics. What I have said was correct. You have lost your path, learn or people will teach you and show you your place. I will not respond to all these small-small people, bring your leader. Don't fight with me or I will expose more and tell everything. I have no political motive or agenda. If I say more then you will get into trouble," Kumar Vishwas said.

Raghav Chadha counters Kumar Vishwas

Earlier today, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha had addressed a press conference to counter Kumar Vishwas wherein he lashed out at the poet for engaging in 'fake propaganda'. Chadha questioned why the ex-AAP leader had chosen to remain silent for so many years if Kejriwal had indeed discussed becoming the first PM of Khalistan.

"People of Punjab have made up their mind to vote for the AAP. The next 72 hours are very crucial. Propaganda, conspiracy and fake videos will be released to spoil the environment of Punjab. Please be alert, those releasing fake videos and calling Kejriwal a terrorist, I want to ask you why were you silent for so many years? Why did you not apprise the security agencies about this, why not inform the Centre's intelligence?" Chadha asked.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday claimed that he had tried to convince Kejriwal against taking the help of fringe elements, separatists, and people associated with the Khalistan movement in the 2017 Punjab election, but to no avail. Vishwas alleged that Kejriwal had told him that he will be either CM (of Punjab) or the first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan).