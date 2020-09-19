KVIC Forces Amazon, Flipkart & Other E-Commerce Giants To Take Down Khadi Brand Products

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has forced e-commerce giants including Amazon, Flipkart, Sanpdeal amongst others to remove over 160 web links selling products in the name of 'Khadi'. This comes after the KVIC has sent a legal notice to over 1000 firms using the brand name 'Khadi India' to sell their products and affecting the work of Khadi artisans. KVIC's stern actions are aimed at distinguishing the original khadi products from others.

Earlier, Khadi Global - one of the recipients of the notice by KVIC - discontinued its website and also removed all contents and products using the brand name - Khadi. KVIC's stern action has also generated ripple impact - as several retail stores that were selling fake products across the country have been shut down.

KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena said the KVIC has given violators the option of either stop selling products in the name of Khadi or legal action will be initiated for recovery of heavy damages. “Legal notices have been issued to various firms essentially to safeguard the interest of Khadi artisans. This trademark violation has a direct bearing on the livelihood of our artisans who are making genuine handcrafted products,” Saxena said.

The E-commerce websites have been selling several products disguised as genuine khadi. A majority of the products that have been removed were being sold by Ayush E-Traders. The mentioned firm has confirmed to KVIC that it has removed around 140 links for various products. KVIC also aims at licensing the 'Khadi India' trademark and acquiring its rights, for which it is said to have put a robust enforcement plan in place. It has also employed a legal time and a mix of human and technological tools in an attempt to monitor and takedown unauthorised products which are being sold in the name of Khadi.